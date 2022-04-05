Malian troops and suspected Russian mercenaries have allegedly executed around 300 civilian men over five days during a military operation in a central town.

The killings took place between March 27 and 31 in Moura, a rural town of around 10,000 inhabitants in the Mopti region, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a report on Tuesday.

"The incident is the worst single atrocity reported in Mali's decade-long armed conflict," HRW said.

The reported executions sparked condemnation from the United States, the European Union, France and Germany, who have all called on the Malian government to allow for an independent investigation.

The West African country's army on Saturday said it had killed more than 200 fighters in the operation in Moura after it received information about a meeting between rebel groups.

It added that it would investigate any allegations of rights abuses.

A Mali military spokesperson did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the report by New York-based HRW.

Mass graves