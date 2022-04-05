Türkiye's public broadcaster TRT has announced the launch of a new venture called TRT Francais, a media platform for a French-speaking audience, where news and analysis will be published on politics, culture, business and lifestyle.

The new media platform is part of TRT's plans to expand globally.

The Ankara-based organisation already maintains four different international feeds: TRT World, TRT Arabi, TRT Russian and TRT Deutsch.

Founded in 1964, the Turkish media organisation has been on the path to becoming a major international broadcaster since 2016, when it launched its English-language service, TRT World.

In a statement, TRT's Director-General Mehmet Zahid Sobaci said the organisation's newest addition is another "significant step" towards strengthening its foreign-language broadcasting.

"Like our other international services, TRT Francais will pursue journalism that not only reflects the values of impartiality and fairness but also equips people with a deep understanding of the outside world," Sobaci said.

"We will continue to keep our global audience at the heart of our storytelling, and we will ensure to bring you the most balanced news.

As a public broadcaster, we will keep empowering people with reliable information and inspiring content and help them," he added.

TRT Francais will feature original French-language journalism on a daily basis.

From breaking news to opinion columns to features and videos, the platform seeks to bring fair and transparent journalism to the French-speaking audience all around the world.