As Türkiye marks the anniversary of Gazi Osman Pasha’s death on April 5, the country remembers the legendary Ottoman field marshal, whose tactical and military genius led to the defeat of the world's powerful militaries between the mid to late 1800s.

He was born Osman Nuri Pasha in 1832, and later became known as Gazi Osman Pasha, a commander who was respected even by his enemies. His life story, filled with bravery and heroism, still reverberates around Türkiye.

During the Russo-Turkish War, an Ottoman military march, called Plevna March, was composed just to honour Pasha's battlefield successes. An entire district in Istanbul has been named after the revered field marshal and a statue of him adorns the front area of the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality. There's also a hospital built in his name in Istanbul, as well as an elementary school in Ankara.

In his hometown, Tokat, a high school and a university have been named after him.

Pasha, the Plevna Hero, put up a fierce fight during the Siege of Plevna in 1877 when the Ottoman Empire was facing its archenemy, the Tsarist regime led by Alexander III.

During this battle, the defence tactics applied by Pasha opened a new page in military history. He was in charge of the defence of the Rahova and Vidin regions. Leading his army across the Danube River, he took his enemy head on.

Pasha had a great presence of mind. When the Russian troops were crossing the treacherous Berkovitsa Mountains, Pasha began his ground assault, hitting the enemy positions until he arrived in Plevna. The city capitulated and Pasha raised strong defences there, putting the Tsarist forces in a weaker position.

On July 20 1877, Pasha successfully repulsed the first enemy attack while defending Plevna. He outmanoeuvred the rival army and pushed them to the other side of the Osma River

Russian forces organised fresh attacks three days later, but they failed again. Following the bloody clashes, the Russian Tsar called for a retreat and then turned to the Romanian army for help. Upon this request, the Romanian army sent fifty thousand soldiers to Russia's aid.

The Russian-Romanian joint army attacked the Ottoman army, which was much smaller in numbers, in front of Plevna on September 11. Pasha again repelled the vicious Russian assault, which lasted for twelve hours. Pasha and his troops prevailed, winning the decisive battle and earning the honorific title of “Gazi,” which means veteran.