Non-white Americans are breathing in worse air than their white counterparts, new research has found.

Published in the journal Nature Sustainability, the study suggests that California’s environmental regulations systemically protect white neighbourhoods and non-Hispanic people within the state from exposure to air pollution.

Research carried out by the University of California San Diego’s School of Global Policy and Strategy used data from 2020, when the state issued shelter-in-place orders in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The researchers compared patterns in air pollution both before and during the shutdown, using information from public and privately-owned air monitor networks, as well as satellite measurements of gas nitrogen dioxide, which is a pollutant.

After various factors were considered, the study found that during the period when the ‘in-person’ economy was shut down, neigbourhoods with substantial Hispanic and Asian populations saw disproportionately higher declines in air pollution – meaning the inverse is true when things are normal.

Meanwhile, Black communities did not experience a similar drop in air pollution during the shutdown. However, Black residents in California were exposed to worse air quality compared to whites only when essential businesses were operating during the shutdown.

The study also finds that low-income communities are routinely exposed to more pollution when the economy is functioning as normal and that these neighbourhoods also witnessed cleaner air during the shutdown.

“The COVID shutdown gave us a window into what pollution patterns look like when most of the economy is turned off,” said Jennifer Burney, the Marshall Saunders Chancellor’s Endowed Chair in Global Climate Policy and Research at UC San Diego. “[It] showed that though there is some small overlap, income does not explain the racial and ethnic bias in how our economy creates and distributes pollution.”

Burney said that income only explains around 15 percent of the decrease in air pollution experienced by Asian and Hispanic communities during the shutdown.

“This may be surprising to many because people tend to conflate income and race, both because systemic discrimination is a hard thing to face and because we have accepted that we live in a world where individuals can ‘buy’ cleaner air through higher housing prices in less polluted areas.”

Burney and the research team behind the study see this as evidence of environmental policy failure in California, where transportation, energy, construction and other emission-producing industries are subject to strict regulation.