Andon Parizyanos, the 73-year-old native of Istanbul, has vivid memories of Ramadan just like any ordinary Muslim.

As a child, Parizyanos loved going to his grandmother's three-storey house in Balat, which was once a mixed neighbourhood of different communities – Christians, Jewish and Muslims. Located in Istanbul’s central Fatih district, the neighbourhood still has many picturesque churches, synagogues and mosques.

“During Ramadan, in Istanbul in the 1950s, there was a cannon fire every evening to let people know about the fast-breaking time [iftar]. My grandmother was instructing me to go outside the house to make sure when the cannonball was fired. When the cannonball was fired with a big boom sound, I would tell her and she would bring out food and desserts she prepared for her Muslim neighbours,” Parizyanos, a retired teacher and former head of the Greek Orthodox Christian community, tells TRT World.

“There was a different Istanbul back in the day. There was a lot of respect. My grandmother had always warned us, saying 'be careful! There is fasting. Don’t eat outside on the streets. It’s not the right thing to do in Ramadan',” says Parizyanos, recalling his childhood days in Balat, where he was born.

Parizyanos has other memories, too, particularly related to food. His most beautiful memory is about the Ramadan pide, a type of pita bread bakers bake across Türkiye, especially in the month of Ramadan. It's common to see people standing in long queues to buy hot pides from neighbourhood bakery shops as the iftar time draws closer.

“My grandmother used to send me to the local baker to buy a hot pide. After I brought it to the house, my grandmother would rub the natural Trabzon butter inside the hot pide and also put a piece of cheese inside it. Both butter and cheese would melt inside the pide,” Parizyanos explains. Trabzon is a northeastern province in Türkiye’s Black Sea region, famous for its natural food like butter, cheese and other milk-based products.

“I would eat the pide with its melted cheese and butter with great pleasure. I can not forget that taste after many years. That was great. Even today, as a family, we always buy Ramadan pides. Such a tradition was born due to Ramadan,” he says.

Buying pide is something Türkiye's Jews also like to do during Ramadan.

“We are not fasting in Ramadan, but we also feel and live the Ramadan spirit. We also live it somehow. When I go shopping, I buy pide,” says Moris Levi, a leading member of Türkiye’s Jewish community.

Levi was also the former president of the Quincentennial Foundation, a Turkish-Jewish organisation devoted to celebrating their arrival in the erstwhile Ottoman Empire in the 15th Century. Türkiye is home to approximately 200,000 Christians and Jews, according to Levi.

From strong media coverage of Ramadan to adjusting office hours with the Ramadan schedule and lesser Istanbul traffic during iftar times, he says it would be impossible not to recognise Ramadan.

Waiting for Ramadan as a Jew

Since his childhood, Levi has waited for the arrival of every Ramadan just like Muslims.

“Ramadan’s indeed our tradition too. It says a lot about our lives in Türkiye. When you hear certain things during Ramadan, you compare them with your own religion, finding that a lot of things are common whether they be Muslim or Jewish,” Levi tells TRT World.

“You are living in an environment where everyone speaks about Allah (God), faith, and doing good. At the same time, people judge their acts during Ramadan,” he says.

As a result, the spirit of Ramadan inspires Jews like Levi to go for self-reflection, a psychological inquiry into their conduct, says the 65-year-old Jewish community leader.

“It can’t be denied. I have to say that,” he adds.