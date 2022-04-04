Several developing countries are emerging from the pandemic-induced global recession with a massive debt overhang that is crippling their economies.

Low-income countries are particularly facing economic stress from soaring food and energy inflation, higher interest rates and a strengthening dollar.

On March 21, Ghana’s central bank announced its largest interest rate hike in a generation in a bid to slow rampant inflation that threatens to foster a debt crisis in one of the largest economies in West Africa. The Russia-Ukraine conflict is likely to make things worse, with Ghana importing almost a quarter of its wheat from Russia and nearly 60 percent of its iron ore from Ukraine.

In Sri Lanka, protests over a deepening economic crisis have forced Colombo to seek a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), just when it looked like it was about to default on repayments.

For months, Sri Lanka has faced mounting economic pain as its depleted foreign currency reserves triggered shortages of imports and fuel, blackouts and skyrocketing inflation. It has debt and interest repayments worth about $7 billion coming due this year against usable foreign currency reserves of $500 million.

About one-third of Sri Lanka’s debts are owed to international bondholders while other large creditors include countries like China and India. It is expected to finalise a $1 billion credit line with India.

Even with an IMF bailout, observers believe that Sri Lanka is en route to defaulting and ‘restructuring’ its debts with creditors. In doing so, it would join Belize, Ecuador, Suriname and Zambia as countries that have defaulted on their debts during the pandemic. Pakistan is also on the brink of default, with its Imran Khan-led government forced into calling elections.

Egypt too has sought support from the IMF, as the most populous nation in the Arab world struggles to weather the economic impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

In 2020, Cairo received $8 billion to tackle the impact of the pandemic, making it the largest IMF borrower after Argentina. Foreign debt investors have also pulled billions of dollars out of Egypt in recent months, adding further pressure on its currency.

(Sub)merging market debt crisis

As both the IMF and World Bank have warned, many countries are emerging from the pandemic in a debt crisis that is on the verge of crippling their economies if both public and private creditors force them to repay.

Debt initiatives, which suspend payments on debts for a few years, have also come to an end.