Regime shelling kills several children in Syria’s Idlib
Assad regime forces and allied Iranian militias shelled the village of Maarat Naasan in northwestern Idlib province, killing at least three children.
The attack targeted the Maarat Naasan village of Idlib. / AA
April 4, 2022

Three children have been killed in an attack by the Bashar al Assad regime and Iran-affiliated terror groups.

Regime forces and allied Iranian militias shelled the village of Maarat Naasan in northwestern Idlib province on Monday, civil defence forces said.

Three children were killed in the attack, they added.

The attack was in violation of a truce in Syria’s northwestern Idlib de-escalation zone.

Monday’s attack coincided with four air strikes by Russian warplanes in southern Idlib, according to local sources.

Violating de-escalation

Idlib falls within a de-escalation zone forged under an agreement between Türkiye and Russia in March 2020.

The regime, however, has consistently violated the terms, launching frequent attacks inside the de-escalation zone.

Syria has been mired in a vicious civil war since early 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

In the past decade, around half a million people have been killed and more than 12 million had to flee their homes.

SOURCE:AA
