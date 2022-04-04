Sri Lanka's opposition has dismissed the president's invitation to join a unity government as "nonsensical" and instead demanded he resign over the country's worsening shortages of food, fuel and medicines.

"We will not be joining this government," Eran Wickramaratne of the main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) party said on Monday.

"The Rajapaksa family must step down."

Earlier on Monday, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had offered to share power with the opposition as protests escalated across the country.

Rajapaksa's appeal came as security forces looked to quell more demonstrations over what the government itself has acknowledged as the worst shortages of essentials since independence from Britain in 1948.

"His offer to reconstitute the cabinet with opposition MPs is nonsensical and infuriates the people who have been demanding his resignation," said Abraham Sumanthiran of the Tamil National Alliance.

