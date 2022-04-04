Centrist former president Jose Maria Figueres has conceded defeat to right-wing former finance minister Rodrigo Chaves in Costa Rica's presidential election.

"Costa Rica has voted and the people have spoken. Since we are democrats we respect that decision," said Figueres, 67, who congratulated Chaves and wished him well on Sunday.

Economist Chaves, 60, had taken a close to six point lead in provisional results released by the top electoral body.

Scandal-tainted candidates

Earlier on Sunday, Costa Ricans voted to choose between two scandal-tainted presidential candidates in a country grappling with sky-high poverty and unemployment.

Figueres was once investigated for corruption while Chaves –– who was slightly ahead in opinion polls –– was previously demoted for sexual harassment.

But with 23 percent of the population living in poverty and unemployment soaring to 14 percent alongside a series of corruption scandals, Costa Ricans seem more focused on the economy as they elect a successor to President Carlos Alvarado.

Polls closed at 6:00 pm (0000 GMT) following a 12-hour election in which 3.5 million of the five million population was eligible to vote.