Monday, April 4, 2022

Russia claims it has 'empirical evidence' it has not been killing civilians in Ukraine

Russia will present "empirical evidence" to the United Nations Security Council that its forces have not been killing civilians in Ukraine and were not involved in events in Bucha, Vasily Nebenzya, Russia's envoy to the UN said.

"We have empirical evidence to support this," Nebenzya said at a press conference.

"We intend to submit them to the Security Council as soon as possible so that the international community is not misled by the false plot of Kiev and its Western sponsors."

Russia shifting focus in Ukraine to the country's east and south: US

United States national security adviser Jake Sullivan has warned that Russia is shifting its focus in Ukraine to the country's east and south, after experiencing a stronger-than-expected defence by Ukrainians supported by Western allies.

Sullivan said “the Russians have now realised that the West will not break" in its support of the Ukrainian government. But he warned that Russia was redoubling its offensive after pulling many troops from around the capital of Kiev to the east and south of Ukraine.

Sullivan said the US expects Russia to continue to launch air and missile strikes against Kiev and the western city of Lviv to cause terror and economic damage across the rest of the country.

Ukraine: Russian troops preparing a big attack in the east

Russian troops are preparing for a big attack in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine, the local governor Sergiy Gaiday has said on Telegram.

"We see that equipment is coming from different directions, they are bringing manpower, they are bringing fuel," Gaiday said in a video statement.

"We understand that they are preparing for a full-scale big breakthrough," he added.

France reportedly to expel 35 Russian diplomats

France is set to expel 35 Russian diplomats as part of a joint European action after Moscow's ongoing operation in Ukraine.

"France decided this evening to expel a number of Russian personnel with diplomatic status stationed in France whose activities are against our security interests," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

A ministry source, who asked not to be named, said 35 Russian diplomats would be expelled.

Moscow to respond to expulsion of its diplomats from France

Moscow will respond to France's decision to expel Russian diplomats, Interfax news agency reported, citing the Russian foreign ministry.

18 journalists killed amid Ukraine conflict

18 journalists have been killed in Ukraine since Russia’s offensive began on February 24, the Ukrainian government has said.

The Ukrainian Culture and Information Ministry said in a statement on social media that each of the deaths and other crimes against media representatives will be investigated.

The ministry added that another 13 journalists had been wounded, eight had been abducted or taken prisoner and three journalists were still missing. It said that several crimes had been committed against journalists from 11 countries, including Ukraine.

Türkiye's mediation 'possible' for liberation of Mariupol: Zelenskyy

Mentioning efforts for the liberation of Mariupol, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has pointed to Türkiye's possible mediation.

In response to a question on the possibility of a meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Zelenskyy said the Russian side should act fast to arrange a meeting as delaying the negotiation process would worsen the situation for Russia.

There is a possibility of Türkiye's mediation "in this special mission in Mariupol," Zelenskyy said, adding that the issue might be clarified in the coming days or hours.

Putin’s Western accusers should examine own consciences -Lavrov

Western leaders should examine their own consciences before accusing Putin of war crimes, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said.

The comment came in response to US President Joe Biden accusing Putin of war crimes and calling for a trial. Asked at a news conference about Biden's comments, Lavrov said the West should first consider its own actions in Iraq and Libya.

"Not all is well with the conscience... of American politicians," he said, adding that Russia's mission to the UN would later hold a press conference in New York with "the most detailed material to show the true nature of incidents in Bucha."

US supporting team of international prosecutors collecting evidence on atrocities in Ukraine

The US, at the request of Ukraine, is supporting a multi-national team of international prosecutors to the region to help collect and analyse evidence of atrocities with a view toward pursuing accountability, the State Department said.

"We are tracking and documenting atrocities and sharing information with institutions working to hold responsible those accountable," State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters.

Ten civilians killed, 46 wounded in bombardment of Mykolaiv: mayor

Ten civilians have been killed and 46 wounded in the Russian bombardment of the Ukrainian town of Mykolaiv, mayor Oleksandr Senkevich said in a video statement.

A strike by the Russian army at 0400 GMT left "one dead and five wounded, including two seriously," he said.

That was followed by another in which "nine people were killed and 41 others wounded," he said, adding the number of casualties could still rise.

Bodies of five men found in a basement in Bucha: prosecutor

The bodies of five men tortured and killed by Russian troops have been found in the basement of a children's health facility, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's office said.

"In the basement of one of the children's sanatoriums, police found the bodies of five men with their hands tied," a statement on Telegram said, also adding that the "unarmed civilians" were "beaten" before being "killed" by "soldiers of the armed forces of the Russian Federation."

Photos showing the bodies accompanied the statement. An investigation into the circumstances of their deaths has been opened, prosecutor Iryna Venediktova's office added.

Germany expels 40 Russian diplomats: minister

Germany is expelling 40 Russian diplomats in response to the reported killings in Bucha and says further measures with partners are being prepared. The decision came in response to “the war crimes committed in Ukraine,” the German Foreign Ministry said.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the images received from the Ukrainian town following the withdrawal of Russian troops “shows an intent to destroy that goes beyond all boundaries.”

Baerbock said the Bucha images also reveal the “unbelievable brutality of the Russian leadership and those who follow its propaganda.” She added “it must also be clear that we must stand up for our freedom and be prepared to defend it.

Moscow to respond to expulsion of its diplomats from Germany

Moscow will respond to Germany's decision to expel 40 Russian diplomats, Interfax news agency reported, citing the Russian foreign ministry.

Ukraine FM: Bucha killings are just the 'tip of the iceberg'

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said the evidence of civilian killings from the town of Bucha are just the "tip of the iceberg" and show the need for tougher sanctions on Moscow.

"The horrors that we've seen in Bucha are just the tip of the iceberg of all the crimes (that) have been committed by the Russian Army," Kuleba said at a press conference alongside British foreign minister Liz Truss.

"Half measures are not enough any more. I demand most severe sanctions this week, this is the plea of the victims of the rapes and killings. If you have doubts about sanctions go to Bucha first."

Pentagon can't independently confirm atrocities in Bucha - official

The US military is not in a position to independently confirm Ukrainian accounts of atrocities by Russian forces against civilians in the town of Bucha, but has no reason to dispute the accounts either, a senior US defence official said.

"We're seeing the same imagery that you are. We have no reason whatsoever to refute the Ukrainian claims about these atrocities -- clearly, deeply, deeply troubling," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"The Pentagon can't independently and single handedly confirm that, but we're also not in any position to refute those claims."

Ukraine governor urges evacuations in region targeted by Russia

The situation in the Ukrainian controlled eastern region of Donbass is "tense", a regional governor has said, asking people to evacuate as the army braced for a Russian advance.

"We are firmly in control of all the territory... but the situation everywhere is tense," the governor of the eastern Donetsk region Pavlo Kyrylenko said, adding that "The most difficult situation is in the direction of Izyum where we expect the situation to escalate."

Two thirds of Russian forces near Kiev have withdrawn - US official

Russia has repositioned about two thirds of its forces from around Kiev, with many consolidating in Belarus where they are expected to be refit, resupplied and redeployed elsewhere in Ukraine, a senior US defence official said.

"We still assess that the vast, vast majority of the more than 125 battalion tactical groups that the Russians invested in this invasion are still in Ukraine," the official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

The official estimated that Russian forces that had withdrawn from around Kiev would likely be redirected towards eastern Ukraine, but that was still not confirmed.

No Russian troops remain in Ukraine's Zhytomyr: governor

The governor of Ukraine's northern region of Zhytomyr has reported that there were no longer any Russian troops in the region, which lies west of Kiev on the border with Belarus.

"They left, leaving part of their vehicles, leaving part of their munitions," Governor Vitaliy Bunechko said in an online post.

German agency takes charge of subsidiary of Russia's Gazprom

Germany has put a government agency in charge of a longtime German subsidiary of Russia's state-owned energy giant Gazprom after Gazprom announces it is withdrawing from Gazprom Germania.

Economy Minister Robert Habeck said Germany’s network regulator has been appointed as Gazprom Germania’s trustee until September 30, with the right to dismiss and appoint managers, as a temporary measure to bring “order to the conditions” at the company.

“The German government is doing what is necessary to ensure security of supplies in Germany, and that includes not exposing energy infrastructure in Germany to arbitrary decisions by the Kremlin,” Habeck said.

Images of massacre from regions near Kiev ‘horrifying’: Turkish Embassy in Kiev

The images of the massacre reported by media from various regions near Kiev, including Bucha and Irpin, are ”horrifying,” the Turkish Embassy in Kiev has said.

"The targeting of innocent civilians is never acceptable. It is our basic expectation that the matter will be subject to an independent investigation and those responsible will be identified," the embassy said on Twitter.

"As it has been since the first day of the war, Türkiye will continue to work to end such shameful scenes for humanity and to ensure peace as soon as possible," it added.

Biden calls for war crimes trial against Putin

US President Joe Biden has called for war crimes trial against Russia President Vladimir Putin and said he will seek more sanctions after reported atrocities in Ukraine.

“You saw what happened in Bucha,” Biden said. He added that Putin “is a war criminal” Biden’s comments to reporters came after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Bucha, one of the towns surrounding Kiev where Ukrainian officials say the bodies of civilians have been found.

Zelenskyy called the Russian actions “genocide” and called for the West to apply tougher sanctions against Russia.

Lithuania expels Russian ambassador over Ukraine campaign

Lithuania has expelled the Russian ambassador over Russian aggression in Ukraine, including the "horrific massacre" in the town of Bucha.

"In response to Russia's military aggression against sovereign Ukraine and the atrocities committed by the Russian armed forces in various occupied Ukrainian cities, including the horrific massacre in Bucha, the Lithuanian government has decided to downgrade the diplomatic representation," Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis told reporters.

"The ambassador of the Russian Federation will have to leave Lithuania," he added.

Russia starts own inquiry into Ukraine deaths

A Russian law enforcement agency has launched its own investigation into allegations that Ukrainian civilians were massacred in suburbs of Kiev which were held by Russian troops, focusing on what it calls “false information” about Russian forces.

The Investigative Committee claims Ukrainian authorities made the allegations “with the aim of discrediting Russian troops” and that those involved should be investigated over possible breaches of a new Russian law banning what the government deems to be false information about its forces.