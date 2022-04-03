Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has said that an agreement is "close" in paused negotiations to restore the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.

"We are close to an agreement in the negotiations," Amirabdollahian said during a phone conversation with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, according to a statement by the ministry on Sunday.

"We have passed on our proposals on the remaining issues to the American side through the EU senior negotiator, and now the ball is in US court," Iran's top diplomat added.

According to the Iranian statement, Guterres stressed the importance of the Vienna talks and expressed hope that the parties would reach an agreement as soon as possible.

Iran has been engaged in negotiations to revive the deal, known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), with France, Germany, Britain, Russia and China directly, and the United States indirectly.

Iranian and US delegations in Vienna do not communicate directly, but messages are passed through other participants and the European Union, the talks' coordinator.

Long-drawn talks

Nearly a year of negotiations brought the parties close to renewing the landmark 2015 accord.