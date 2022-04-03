Pakistan looks set for fresh elections within "90 days" with the president dissolving parliament on the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has sidestepped a coordinated attempt by the opposition to unseat him.

National assembly deputy speaker blocked a no-confidence motion against Khan's government on Sunday, setting off a flurry of activities in Pakistan's political arena amid protests by the opposition against the move.

"I have sent advice to the president to dissolve the assemblies... We will go to the public and hold elections and let the nation decide," Khan said in an address on state TV, referring to national and state legislatures.

He reiterated his charge that there had been interference in Pakistan's democratic institutions, and an interim government should be formed to hold fresh elections.

The presidency — a largely ceremonial office — acceded hours later. “The President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi, has approved the advice of the Prime Minister (to dissolve Parliament),” a statement from his office said.

Separately, State Minister for Information Farrukh Habib announced in a tweet that the elections "will be held in 90 days".

Nothing to do with the political process – army

"Army has nothing to do with the political process," Major General Babar Iftikhar, the head of the military's public relations wing, told Reuters news agency in response to a question about the institution's involvement in Sunday's developments.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court said it is aware of Sunday's political developments in the country.

The chief justice "has taken notice of current situation. Further details will be shared soon," the chief justice's office said in a statement.

Parliament reprieve

Khan has been facing the biggest challenge to his rule since his election in 2018, with opponents accusing him of economic mismanagement and bungling foreign policy. No premier of Pakistan has ever completed a full term.

Parliament was due to debate a no-confidence motion on Khan on Sunday, but the deputy speaker refused to accept it, causing uproar in the chamber.