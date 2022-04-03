Sri Lanka has restricted access to major social media platforms, including Facebook and Twitter, as the government looks to tackle growing unrest amid an unprecedented economic crisis.

Internet monitoring organisation NetBlocks announced the block in a tweet on Sunday.

"Real-time network data show Sri Lanka has imposed a nationwide social media blackout, restricting access to platforms including Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube, and Instagram as emergency is declared amid widespread protests," it said.

A senior police officer based in the commercial capital Colombo confirmed the restrictions imposed on social media platforms.

"Social media has also been blocked by the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission," Nihal Thalduwa, senior superintendent of police, told Reuters.

The restrictions come after the government implemented a countrywide curfew on Saturday, as protests against the government's handling of the economic crisis turned violent.

The curfew will run till 6am (0030 GMT) on Monday.

