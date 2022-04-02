India and Australia have signed an interim free trade deal that cuts tariffs on billions of dollars of commerce as the two Quad partners bolster their economic ties.

The Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement was signed simultaneously in New Delhi and Canberra by India's commerce minister Piyush Goyal and his Australian counterpart Dan Tehan in a joint ceremony on Saturday.

"Our relationship rests on the pillars of trust and reliability aptly reflected in our deepening geo-strategic engagement through the Quad and the supply chain resilience initiative," Goyal said

Both countries are members of the Quad alliance with the United States and Japan, which is seen as a counterweight to an increasingly assertive China.

The agreement "delivers a clear message that democracies are working together and ensuring the security and resilience of our supply chains", Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said at the signing.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi added it would "contribute to increasing supply chain resilience and to the stability of the Indo-Pacific region".

READ MORE: With eyes on China, US and India agree to expand multilateral security ties

Strengthening ties

Negotiations on a comprehensive deal between India and Australia were launched more than a decade ago but stalled in 2015.