Shops have opened amid tight security in Sri Lanka's capital city Colombo, where a state of emergency has been declared to tackle growing unrest fuelled by an unprecedented economic crisis.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa invoked laws that allow the military to arrest and detain suspects on Friday, saying the decision was taken to protect public order and to maintain essential supplies and services.

Sri Lanka, a nation of 22 million people, is struggling to pay for essential imports, including fuel, after a 70 percent drop in foreign exchange reserves in two years led to a currency devaluation.

Sri Lanka's government has said it is seeking a bailout from the International Monetary Fund while asking for fresh loans from India and China.

Indian traders started loading 40,000 tonnes of rice for shipment in the first major food aid since Colombo secured a credit line from New Delhi, two officials told Reuters new agency on Saturday.

Crippling shortages

India, the world's biggest rice exporter, last month agreed to provide the $1 billion credit line to help ease crippling shortages of essential items, including fuel, food and medicine.