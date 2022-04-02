Amazon workers in New York City have voted to unionise, marking the first successful US organising effort in the retail giant’s history and handing an unexpected win to a nascent group that fuelled the union drive.

Warehouse workers in the Staten Island borough cast 2,654 votes — or about 55 percent — in favour of a union, giving the fledgling Amazon Labor Union enough support to pull off a victory on Friday.

According to the National Labor Relations Board, which is overseeing the process, 2,131 workers — or 45 percent — rejected the union bid.

The 67 ballots that were challenged by either Amazon or the ALU were not enough to sway the outcome. Federal labor officials said the results of the count won’t be verified until they process any objections — due by April 8 — that both parties may file.

The victory was an uphill battle for the independent group, made up of former and current workers who lacked official backing from an established union and were out-gunned by the deep-pocketed retail giant.

READ MORE:Italy fines Amazon $1.3B for abuse of market dominance

Amazon 'disappointed'

Amazon posted a statement on its company website saying that it was evaluating its options following the election.

“We’re disappointed with the outcome of the election in Staten Island because we believe having a direct relationship with the company is best for our employees,” the post said on Friday.