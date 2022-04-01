At least five people have been killed and 20 more wounded after two bombs exploded in quick succession in the western Afghan city of Herat.

The incident happened on Friday evening when a group of young men and children had gathered to play at a ground where the bombs were planted, officials said,

"Five people have been killed and 20 others have been wounded," Sabit Harwi, spokesman for the intelligence office in Herat, told AFP news agency.

Harwi said the local police defused two other bombs found in the area.

He said the entire area had been demined recently to remove all unexploded ordnances left from the war and the bombs that exploded on Friday appeared to have been planted just before the group came to play.