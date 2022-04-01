WORLD
3 MIN READ
Deadly bomb blasts hit western Afghan city
At least five people were killed and 20 others wounded after two bomb blasts targeted the Jibril area in the western Afghan city of Herat.
Deadly bomb blasts hit western Afghan city
Herat is the country's third-biggest city, close to the border with Iran, but had remained relatively peaceful for several weeks. / AFP
By Alican Tekingunduz
April 1, 2022

At least five people have been killed and 20 more wounded after two bombs exploded in quick succession in the western Afghan city of Herat.

The incident happened on Friday evening when a group of young men and children had gathered to play at a ground where the bombs were planted, officials said,

"Five people have been killed and 20 others have been wounded," Sabit Harwi, spokesman for the intelligence office in Herat, told AFP news agency.

Harwi said the local police defused two other bombs found in the area.

READ MORE:UN: Afghan economic collapse 'approaching a point of irreversibility'

He said the entire area had been demined recently to remove all unexploded ordnances left from the war and the bombs that exploded on Friday appeared to have been planted just before the group came to play.

RECOMMENDED

Ibrahim Mohammadi, head of Herat's ambulance service, confirmed the toll and said the dead included a child.

Herat is the country's third-biggest city, close to the border with Iran, but had remained relatively peaceful for several weeks.

In January, a bomb attached to a fuel tank of a minibus killed seven people in an area inhabited by the minority Shiite community in the city.

However, there have been attacks reported in the country, including some claimed by the regional chapter of Daesh.

READ MORE:World bank sets more than $1B in aid for Afghanistan

Meanwhile, in a separate incident earlier on Friday, five children were killed when an unexploded mortar shell accidentally blew up in the southern province of Helmand, Mohammad Qasim Riaz, an official with the department of information and culture, told AFP.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Israel reopens Rafah crossing for limited number of Gaza patients
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Indonesia lets Elon Musk's Grok back online under tight supervision
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Right-wing candidate Laura Fernandez wins Costa Rica presidential race
Oil slides, dollar climbs on US-Iran diplomatic hopes
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal