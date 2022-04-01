WORLD
3 MIN READ
Yemen's warring parties agree to two-month ceasefire: UN
The two-month truce, which will start on the first day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in the Gulf, will halt all air, ground and maritime operations in the war-torn country.
Yemen's warring parties agree to two-month ceasefire: UN
The UN special envoy for Yemen said that the nationwide ceasefire could be renewed with the consent of the parties. / AFP
By Alican Tekingunduz
April 1, 2022

Yemen's warring parties have agreed to a two-month truce starting Saturday, the first day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in the Gulf, with the possibility of an extension.

"The parties to the conflict have responded positively to a United Nations proposal for a two-month truce which comes into effect tomorrow April 2 at 1900hrs," UN special envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg said in a statement on Friday.

"The truce can be renewed beyond the two-month period with the consent of the parties."

"During these two months, I plan to intensify my work with the parties with the aim to reach a permanent ceasefire, address urgent economic and humanitarian measures and resume the political process," he said.

“I call on the parties to fully adhere to and respect the Truce and its elements and to take all necessary steps to immediately implement it,” he added.

READ MORE: Saudi-led coalition launches retaliatory strikes against Yemen's Houthis

UN chief welcomes truce 

RECOMMENDED

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the truce and expressed hope for a "political process" to bring peace to the country.

"Now you must take that momentum in order to make sure that this truce is fully respected," Guterres told reporters.

"This demonstrates that even when things look impossible, when there is the will to compromise, peace becomes possible," Guterres added.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthi rebels said late Tuesday that it will suspend military operations to ensure the success of ongoing consultations, and to create a positive environment for peacemaking efforts during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Yemen has been engulfed by violence and instability since 2014, when Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.

A Saudi-led coalition, which seeks to reinstate the Yemeni government, has worsened the situation, causing one of the world’s worst man-made humanitarian crises. 

Nearly 80 percent, or about 30 million people, are in need of humanitarian assistance and protection, and more than 13 million are in danger of starvation, according to UN estimates.

READ MORE: Bread prices soar in Yemen due to Ukraine conflict

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Israel reopens Rafah crossing for limited number of Gaza patients
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Indonesia lets Elon Musk's Grok back online under tight supervision
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Right-wing candidate Laura Fernandez wins Costa Rica presidential race
Oil slides, dollar climbs on US-Iran diplomatic hopes
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal