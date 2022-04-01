Pope Francis has issued a historic apology to Canadian indigenous peoples for the Roman Catholic Church's role in residential schools that sought to erase their cultures and where many children suffered abuse and were buried in unmarked graves.

Francis, in an address to native leaders after meetings with delegates from various indigenous nations on Friday, also said he hoped to visit Canada in July.

One of the leaders, who want the pope to make the apology directly to their communities on their native lands in Canada, called his words "historic" and another said they reflected the "entirety" of their message to him.

"For the deplorable behaviour of those members of the Catholic Church, I ask forgiveness from God and I would like to tell you from the bottom of my heart that I am very pained," he said, speaking in Italian.

"I join my brother Canadian bishops in apologising," he said. His speech in the Vatican's frescoed Sala Clementina was preceded by prayers by indigenous leader in native languages asking the "great spirit" to bless all those present.

"The pope's words today were historic to be sure. They were necessary and I appreciate them deeply," said Cassidy Caron, president of the Métis National Council and the head of one indigenous delegations.

"I now look forward to the pope's visit to Canada."

About 150,000 children were taken from their homes. Many were subjected to abuse, rape and malnutrition in what the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in 2015 called "cultural genocide".

The stated aim of the schools, which operated between 1831 and 1996, was to assimilate indigenous children. They were run by Christian denominations on behalf of the government, most by the Catholic Church.

READ MORE:Explained: Canada’s 'cultural genocide' of Indigenous people