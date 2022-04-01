The dice have been rolled. A group of opposition parties in Pakistan’s parliament claims it has gathered the support of enough lawmakers to unseat Prime Minister Imran Khan.

A no-confidence resolution against the prime minister is set to go to vote on April 3 (Sunday). Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf or Justice Party (PTI) came to power in 2018 with a narrow parliamentary majority.

It was able to form a government by garnering the backing of regional political groups. Two of them — the Karachi-centric Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P) and the Balochistan Awami Party — have switched over to the opposition in the 342-member National Assembly.

On his part, Khan, the former cricketing legend who steered Pakistan to its only World Cup victory, says he won’t give up without a fight.

"I fight till the very last ball. I never quit whatever the result may be," he said in a speech on March 31.

But analysts say Khan’s decision to hang on to office could lead to further instability in a country reeling under high inflation and declining foreign exchange reserves.

“The graceful thing for Imran Khan to do is to resign. In a situation like this, when the writing's on the wall, you try not to escalate,” says Professor Khalid Manzoor Butt, Chairperson of the Department of Political Science, GC University, Lahore.

“That’s the beauty of democracy. If the opposition has the required numbers in the house, it can bring the change.”

The opposition alliance, which includes the party of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, says they have accumulated the support of 177 lawmakers, more than enough to oust the prime minister.

Khan emerged as a popular leader on the back of resentment against the old political order that had ruled the country for decades without bringing any substantial change in living standards.

His PTI leaders have accused the opposition of spending millions of dollars in bribes to buy the loyalty of some PTI parliamentarians. Losing the support of some of his own lawmakers has made Khan vulnerable to a no-confidence vote.

However, Butt says that Prime Minister Khan has alienated allies such as the MQM-P. “In the past three years, he hardly met his own allies. He thought he was the only option they had.”

In an unusual turn of events, the powerful army does not appear to be taking any side in the current political crisis, Butt says.

Khan was widely seen as being close to the military, which has ruled Pakistan for half its life since the country’s independence in 1947.

“I don’t know of any prime minister since the 1990s who has received so much support from the military. But somehow, that relationship couldn’t be maintained,” says Butt.

Last year, Prime Minister Khan delayed the appointment of the new head of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the country's top spy agency. He wanted the then ISI head, General Faiz Hameed, to continue in that post.

Sharif, the former prime minister, has publicly accused Hameed of engineering his ouster on corruption charges in 2017.