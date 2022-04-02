The Tunisian President Kais Saied said parliamentary elections won’t be held within the next three months, hours after he dissolved the democratically elected parliament, plunging the country into the most severest political and economic crisis since the 2011 revolution.

Last July, as protests erupted over corruption, economic crisis and handling of the pandemic, Saied suspended parliament, granted himself extraordinary powers and dismissed his own prime minister and other officials.

At the time, he received support from many Tunisians, but opposition has grown as he spread his control and seized more power.

In defiance of Saied, the Tunisian parliament on Wednesday decided to reconvene virtually.

The president attempted to block online video platforms throughout the country in a bid to stop a vote against his power grab from taking place, but failed to do so.

READ MORE: Tunisia's Saied dissolves suspended parliament 'to preserve state'

Hours later, in his address he accused parliament of attempting to “stage a coup with foreign intervention” and announced that he was dissolving parliament “to protect the government, the institution and the Tunisian people”.

On Friday, Saied also announced that he would not hold elections within three months and would instead work on drafting a new constitution, which will be put to a referendum on July 25, and then hold elections in December.

Rached Ghannouchi, the speaker of the assembly and head of the Nahda party, told Reuters that at least 20 lawmakers from Nahda and other parties had been summoned by an anti-terrorism unit for investigations.

Until July when Saied suspended the parliament, Tunisia was seen as the only democracy to have emerged since the 2011 Arab spring, a string of popular uprisings that swept the Arab world.

READ MORE: Tunisia’s e-consultation process is another pretence for Saied’s power grab

Saied, a former professor of constitutional law, was elected as the president in a landslide vote in 2019.