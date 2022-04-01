The UN secretary-general has called for Mali and its "bilateral partners" to respect their international obligations as concerns grow over human rights violations by the country's military in its battle with militants.

While acknowledging "widespread attacks" by militants, Antonio Guterres told the UN Security Council that Mali's counter-terrorism efforts also had "disastrous consequences for the civilian population" in a confidential report obtained by AFP news agency on Thursday.

"I emphasise the duty of the State to do everything in its power to promote accountability and ensure that its military operations, including those carried out with its bilateral partners, are carried out in accordance with its international obligations," the UN chief said.

The term "bilateral partners" is believed to be an implicit reference to mercenaries allegedly deployed in the West African country by the Russian Wagner Group, believed to be close to the Kremlin.

