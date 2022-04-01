Two South Korean air force planes have collided in mid-air and crashed, killing four pilots, Seoul's military has said.

The KT-1 trainer aircrafts crashed on Friday near Sacheon town, about 300 kilometres south of the capital Seoul, according to military authorities.

"Two KT-1 trainer planes at the Sacheon Air Base collided in mid-air while training and crashed," the defence ministry said in a statement.

Two people — a trainer pilot and an instructor — were aboard each of the two KT-1 aircraft.

All four ejected from the planes but were later found dead, the air force statement said.

The four victims were identified as two first lieutenants and their instructors, both civilian employees at the air force.

Cause unknown