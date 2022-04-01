WORLD
3 MIN READ
Four pilots killed as two South Korean air force planes collide in mid-air
The KT-1 trainer planes crashed near Sacheon town, about 300 kilometres south of the capital Seoul, according to military authorities.
Four pilots killed as two South Korean air force planes collide in mid-air
The cause of the collision between two KT-1 aircraft wasn’t immediately known. (AP)
By Sandip BARDHAN
April 1, 2022

Two South Korean air force planes have collided in mid-air and crashed, killing four pilots, Seoul's military has said.

The KT-1 trainer aircrafts crashed on Friday near Sacheon town, about 300 kilometres south of the capital Seoul, according to military authorities.

"Two KT-1 trainer planes at the Sacheon Air Base collided in mid-air while training and crashed," the defence ministry said in a statement.

Two people — a trainer pilot and an instructor — were aboard each of the two KT-1 aircraft. 

All four ejected from the planes but were later found dead, the air force statement said. 

The four victims were identified as two first lieutenants and their instructors, both civilian employees at the air force.

READ MORE:Afghan military plane crashes after ‘illegally’ crossing into Uzbekistan

Cause unknown

RECOMMENDED

The military will "check the exact situation of damage and investigate the cause of the accident," the statement added.

Over 30 firefighters and emergency responders were dispatched to the crash site, the Yonhap news agency reported.

Friday's crash is the latest incident involving South Korea's air force planes this year.

In January, an air force pilot was killed in a F-5 fighter jet crash.

That incident took place shortly after the country grounded its entire fleet of advanced F-35 fighter jets, after one of them was forced to make a dramatic emergency landing after a major systems malfunction.

The Korean Peninsula remains in a technical state of war, as the armistice that ended the conflict in 1953 has yet to be replaced with a peace treaty.

READ MORE:China's search, rescue efforts come to a close following Boeing crash

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Israel reopens Rafah crossing for limited number of Gaza patients
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Indonesia lets Elon Musk's Grok back online under tight supervision
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Right-wing candidate Laura Fernandez wins Costa Rica presidential race
Oil slides, dollar climbs on US-Iran diplomatic hopes
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal