Security forces were deployed across Colombo on Friday after protesters tried to storm President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's home in anger at the nation's worst economic crisis since independence.

Rajapaksa's office said on Friday that the protesters wanted to create an "Arab Spring" — a reference to anti-government protests in response to corruption and economic stagnation that gripped the Middle East over a decade ago.

"The Thursday night protest was led by extremist forces calling for an Arab Spring to create instability in our country," the president's office said in a brief statement.

Rajapaksa was not at home during the protest, according to official sources.

An overnight curfew was lifted early on Friday morning, but police and military presence was beefed up around the city, where a burnt-out wreckage of a bus was still blocking the road to Rajapaksa's house.

Hundreds rally

Thursday night's unrest saw hundreds of people, rallied by unidentified social media activists, march on Rajapaksa's home demanding his resignation.