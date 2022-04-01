WORLD
4 MIN READ
ICC to open Venezuela office for 2017 rights violation probe
Last November, the ICC opened a formal investigation into alleged rights violations during a crackdown by security forces on protests sparked by the arrests of several opposition leaders in 2017.
ICC to open Venezuela office for 2017 rights violation probe
In a televised appearance alongside President Nicolas Maduro, ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan has said he welcomed the commitment of the Venezuelan government to explore cooperation. / AFP
By Sandip BARDHAN
April 1, 2022

The prosecutor’s office of the International Criminal Court has said it will open an office in Venezuela, as it investigates allegations of torture and killings by the South American country’s security forces.

The decision to open the office was announced by ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan on Thursday at the end of a three-day trip to the capital, Caracas.

In a televised appearance alongside President Nicolas Maduro, Khan said he welcomed the commitment of the Venezuelan government to explore cooperation during the investigation.

Khan said Maduro’s government agreed to provide visas to court officials and to the participation of international organisations, including the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

"Venezuela will now have this office that will provide us with an effective level of dialogue in real time that is more efficient," said Maduro, who has been in power since 2013.

“We are first interested in seeing justice carried out, and where a crime of the characteristics is committed, it be punished according to the law, on time,” he said. 

READ MORE:UN: Maduro security forces committed crimes against humanity in Venezuela

Call for justice

Opposition leader Juan Guaido — who is backed by around 60 countries as Venezuela's acting president after Maduro's 2018 re-election in a poll widely viewed as fraudulent — praised the development on Twitter.

RECOMMENDED

"The announcement... about opening an ICC office in our country is progress to determine responsibility and implement justice, something that today does not exist for Venezuelans," he wrote. 

Khan announced the investigation in November. 

At the time, the court and Maduro’s administration signed a memorandum of understanding in which the government agreed to cooperate to clarify the facts that led to the initiation of the process.

That announcement followed a lengthy preliminary probe started in February 2018 that focused on allegations of excessive force, arbitrary detention and torture by security forces during a crackdown on anti-government protests.

In 2017, more than 100 people died as security forces cracked down on demonstrations sparked by the arrests of several opposition leaders and the supreme court's decision to dissolve the opposition-dominated National Assembly.

Khan’s predecessor, Fatou Bensouda, had indicated there was a reasonable basis to conclude that crimes against humanity had been committed, echoing the findings of the UN’s human rights council last year.

But she left the decision to open any probe to Khan, a British lawyer who took the reins of the ICC earlier this year.

READ MORE:Venezuela's Maduro pardons over 100 opposition politicians

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Israel reopens Rafah crossing for limited number of Gaza patients
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Indonesia lets Elon Musk's Grok back online under tight supervision
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Right-wing candidate Laura Fernandez wins Costa Rica presidential race
Oil slides, dollar climbs on US-Iran diplomatic hopes
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal