The prosecutor’s office of the International Criminal Court has said it will open an office in Venezuela, as it investigates allegations of torture and killings by the South American country’s security forces.

The decision to open the office was announced by ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan on Thursday at the end of a three-day trip to the capital, Caracas.

In a televised appearance alongside President Nicolas Maduro, Khan said he welcomed the commitment of the Venezuelan government to explore cooperation during the investigation.

Khan said Maduro’s government agreed to provide visas to court officials and to the participation of international organisations, including the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

"Venezuela will now have this office that will provide us with an effective level of dialogue in real time that is more efficient," said Maduro, who has been in power since 2013.

“We are first interested in seeing justice carried out, and where a crime of the characteristics is committed, it be punished according to the law, on time,” he said.

Call for justice

Opposition leader Juan Guaido — who is backed by around 60 countries as Venezuela's acting president after Maduro's 2018 re-election in a poll widely viewed as fraudulent — praised the development on Twitter.