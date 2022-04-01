A powerful Iraqi Shia cleric has decided to step back for the next 40 days and give his Iran-backed rivals the chance to form the country's next government.

The surprising decision on Thursday by Muqtada al Sadr comes against the backdrop of a persisting political deadlock in Iraq, five months after general elections.

Sadr's offer came in a tweet, in which he also called on his followers not to interfere "neither positively not negatively" as his rivals form the Coordination Framework, a coalition of Iran-backed Shia parties, try to cobble together a cabinet.

This translates into a nod to Sadr's rivals to pursue the cleric's Kurdish and Sunni allies in possible negotiations. There was no immediate response from the Coordination Framework to Sadr's offer.

Unclear and shifting loyalties

Iraqi political parties are at an impasse, and Sadr — the winner of the election — has been unable to form a coalition government.

He has assailed his rivals, saying they "obstructed and are still obstructing" the process.

The parties are at odds over the choice of candidate for president, an obstacle that may also extend to the premiership.

It is also not clear which party constitutes the largest bloc in parliament because of unclear and shifting loyalties of some lawmakers and parties.