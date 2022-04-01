The US has warned its South Asian partner India against circumventing sanctions the Western countries have imposed on Russia over its assault on Ukraine, saying such countries will face "consequences" and insisting Moscow won't come to New Delhi's assistance if China breaches its contentious border with India again.

"I come here in a spirit of friendship to explain the mechanisms of our sanctions, the importance of joining us, to express a shared resolve and to advance shared interests. And yes, there are consequences to countries that actively attempt to circumvent or backfill the sanctions," said Daleep Singh, the US Deputy National Security Adviser for International Economics, on Thursday.

Singh is considered to be the architect of ongoing US sanctions on Russia.

"We are very keen for all countries, especially our allies and partners, not to create mechanisms that prop up the [Russian] rouble, and those that attempt to undermine the dollar-based financial system," Singh who is on a visit to New Delhi told journalists between his official meetings.

New Delhi is also hosting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov who is scheduled to meet India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday.

Cheap oil trade

Lured by steep discounts following Western sanctions on Russian entities, India has bought at least 13 million barrels of Russian crude oil since the country began its assault on Ukraine in late February. That compared with some 16 million barrels for the whole of last year, data compiled by Reuters news agency shows.

"Friends don't set red lines," Singh said adding however that its partners in Europe and Asia had been urged to cut their reliance on "an unreliable energy supplier".

Russia has long been India's biggest supplier of defence equipment, despite growing purchases from the United States in the past decade. Defence analysts say Russian supplies are more cost-competitive and vital for India as it faces a superior Chinese military.

Singh said the United States was ready to help India diversify its energy and defence supplies. India is the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer.

Russian and Indian central bank officials met in New Delhi this week to find a payment mechanism and routing through banks that will be free of international sanctions.

Both nations have been looking to establish a rupee-rouble trade system and discussions between Indian and Russian financial officials are ongoing, Reuters reported.