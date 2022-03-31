WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN begins probe into alleged rights violations in Nicaragua
UN rights council says it is seriously concerned by the deterioration of the human rights situation in Nicaragua and the impunity of those responsible.
UN begins probe into alleged rights violations in Nicaragua
Three experts will be appointed to lead the rights investigation and will report back in a year. / Reuters Archive
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
March 31, 2022

The United Nations has launched an international investigation into human rights violations in Nicaragua, establishing a group of rights experts to carry out the probe.

The resolution on authorising the inquiry, for a year, was presented by Costa Rica, Chile, Colombia, Canada, Ecuador, Peru, Brazil and Paraguay on Thursday.

Argentina, Mexico, France, Japan, Britain and the United States also backed the measure, as members of the UN Human Rights Council.

China, Russia and Cuba were among seven members to oppose the resolution while 20 others abstained, according to the official count among the rights council's 47 member states.

In the resolution, the UN rights council said it is seriously concerned by the deterioration of the human rights situation in Nicaragua and the impunity of those responsible.

The Council also voiced concern over the repression of dissidents notably by "intimidation, harassment and illegal or arbitrary surveillance".

Last week the Nicaraguan ambassador to the Organisation of American States (OAS) publicly lashed out at his country's president, describing Daniel Ortega's rule as a "dictatorship".

'Clear message' to Ortega

RECOMMENDED

Ortega, the 76-year-old former leftist guerrilla, won a fourth successive election last year after all his challengers were jailed, in a vote widely dismissed as a farce.

Thirty opposition figures have already been found guilty, with many receiving jail terms of eight-13 years.

One of them, 73-year-old former guerrilla-turned dissident Hugo Torres Jimenez, died in prison last month.

In a surprise defection speech to the Washington-based OAS, Arturo McFields said that "denouncing the dictatorship of my country is not easy, but continuing to remain silent and defending the indefensible is impossible."

A growing number of NGOs and other institutions have been forced to cease their activities in Nicaragua because of the restrictions, the UN body lamented on Thursday.

Three experts will be appointed to lead the rights investigation and will report back in a year.

"The human rights crisis in Nicaragua demands robust international scrutiny," said Juan Pappier, senior Americas researcher at Human Rights Watch.

"With this resolution, the UN Human Rights Council has sent a clear message to President Ortega that the international community will not tolerate the government's abuses," he added.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Israel reopens Rafah crossing for limited number of Gaza patients
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Indonesia lets Elon Musk's Grok back online under tight supervision
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Right-wing candidate Laura Fernandez wins Costa Rica presidential race
Oil slides, dollar climbs on US-Iran diplomatic hopes
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal