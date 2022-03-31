Gita Gopinath, first deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), has warned of a gradual decrease of the dominance of the US dollar in the world financial systems after the unprecedented financial sanctions imposed on Russia after its incursion in Ukraine.

The sanctions, from restrictions on Russian banks to measures targeting its economy, imposed by Western nations, could cause a more fragmented international monetary system.

“The dollar would remain the major global currency even in that landscape, but fragmentation at a smaller level is certainly quite possible,” Gopinath toldthe Financial Times.

“We are already seeing that, with some countries renegotiating the currency in which they get paid for trade,” she added.

Ahead of sweeping Western sanctions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he had signed a decree saying foreign buyers must pay in roubles for Russian gas from April 1.

The contracts would be halted if these payments were not made.

"In order to purchase Russian natural gas, they must open rouble accounts in Russian banks. It is from these accounts that payments will be made for gas delivered, starting from tomorrow," Putin said.