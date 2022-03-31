Thousands of Sudanese protesters have taken to the streets denouncing last year's military coup and worsening living conditions.

"The military should go back to the barracks", "Down with the government of hunger", protesters in the capital Khartoum chanted during the demonstration on Thursday.

On Monday, United Nations special representative Volker Perthes warned that Sudan was heading towards "an economic and security collapse" unless the civilian-led transition is restored.

He said the UN, along with the African Union and the regional IGAD bloc, have agreed to join efforts to facilitate Sudanese-led political talks.

The so-called Friends of Sudan, a grouping which includes Western powers, also warned on Wednesday of "the immense economic pressures" facing the Sudanese people.

The group also said the restoration of a civilian-led transition "would pave the way to restore economic assistance and international debt relief."

