Thousands protest against military coup, crumbling economy in Sudan
The northeast African nation's already ailing economy has continued to tumble following the military coup in October that drew international condemnation.
The military power grab upended the country's transition to civilian rule following the 2019 ouster of president Omar al Bashir. / AFP
March 31, 2022

Thousands of Sudanese protesters have taken to the streets denouncing last year's military coup and worsening living conditions. 

"The military should go back to the barracks", "Down with the government of hunger", protesters in the capital Khartoum chanted during the demonstration on Thursday. 

On Monday, United Nations special representative Volker Perthes warned that Sudan was heading towards "an economic and security collapse" unless the civilian-led transition is restored. 

He said the UN, along with the African Union and the regional IGAD bloc, have agreed to join efforts to facilitate Sudanese-led political talks.

The so-called Friends of Sudan, a grouping which includes Western powers, also warned on Wednesday of "the immense economic pressures" facing the Sudanese people. 

The group also said the restoration of a civilian-led transition "would pave the way to restore economic assistance and international debt relief."

Severe blows to economy

Mass demonstrations have rocked Sudan since army chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan led a military coup on October 25 that drew wide international condemnation. 

The military power grab upended the country's transition to civilian rule following the 2019 ouster of president Omar al Bashir. 

Sudan has yet to appoint a prime minister since the January resignation of premier Abdalla Hamdok, who was ousted in the coup before he was later reinstated. 

The country's already ailing economy has taken severe blows since the coup, as Western donor countries cut crucial aid pending the restoration of transition to civilian rule.

In recent weeks, the Sudanese pound has plummeted against the dollar as prices of food, fuel and basic commodities soared.

Meanwhile, the authorities have pressed ahead with a violent crackdown on anti-coup protests that has left at least 92 people killed and hundreds wounded, according to medics.

SOURCE:AFP
