WORLD
3 MIN READ
EU gas buyers need to set up rouble accounts from April – Putin
From April 1, buyers will transfer payments into Russia's Gazprombank account in foreign currency, which the bank will then convert into roubles and transfer into the buyer's rouble account.
EU gas buyers need to set up rouble accounts from April – Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that if payments are not made as required, it will be considered a breach of obligations with consequences. / AFP
By Sara SLEIMAN
March 31, 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that "unfriendly" countries, including all EU members, will need to set up rouble accounts to pay for gas deliveries from April.

Putin announced on Thursday that he signed a decree that outlines the "clear and transparent" process.

"They must open rouble accounts in Russian banks. It is from these accounts that payments will be made for gas delivered starting tomorrow, April 1," Putin said during a televised government meeting.

"If such payments are not made, we will consider this a breach of obligations on the part of our buyers with all the ensuing consequences," he said.

"Nobody sells us anything for free and we are not going to do charity work. That means existing contracts being stopped" if payments are not made, he added.

According to the decree, all payments will be handled by Russia's Gazprombank, a subsidiary of state energy giant Gazprom.

Buyers will transfer payments into a Gazprombank account in foreign currency, which the bank will then convert into roubles and transfer into the buyer's rouble account.

READ MORE: UAE energy chief: Energy market needs Russian oil, no substitute exists

RECOMMENDED

Crippling sanctions

Western countries have piled crippling sanctions on Moscow since it moved troops into Ukraine, including the freezing of its foreign currency reserves.

While the United States banned the import of Russian oil and gas, the European Union – which received around 40 percent of its gas supplies from Russia in 2021 – has retained deliveries from Moscow.

The United Arab Emirates has doubled down on an oil alliance with Russia that's helped buoy crude prices to their highest in years as Moscow's incursion into Ukraine continues to rattle markets and send energy and commodity prices soaring.

United Arab Emirates Energy Minister Suhail al Mazrouei said on Monday that Russia, with its 10 million barrels of oil a day, is an important member of the global OPEC+ energy alliance.

“And leaving the politics aside, that volume is needed today,” al Mazrouei said. 

“Unless someone is willing to come and bring 10 million barrels, we don’t see that someone can substitute Russia.”

Led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, the alliance has the capacity to increase oil output and bring down crude prices that have soared past $100 a barrel.

READ MORE:Western allies lack consensus on banning Russia's energy over Ukraine war

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Israel reopens Rafah crossing for limited number of Gaza patients
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Indonesia lets Elon Musk's Grok back online under tight supervision
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Right-wing candidate Laura Fernandez wins Costa Rica presidential race
Oil slides, dollar climbs on US-Iran diplomatic hopes
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal