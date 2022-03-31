Vladimir Putin's ratings have seen a boost since the start of military actions in Ukraine, with over 80 percent of Russians saying they support the Russian president's actions.

The first poll conducted by the independent Levada Centre since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine, said on Thursday that 83 percent of Russians approve of Putin's actions, up from 71 percent in early February.

Levada said 15 percent of respondents said they did not approve – down from 27 percent – and 2 percent said they had no opinion.

The Russian government and its Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin also improved their approval ratings, the Levada poll showed.

International outrage