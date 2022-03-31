Important steps are ongoing to normalise relations with Saudi Arabia, Türkiye’s foreign minister has said.

"We didn't have a negative attitude towards Saudi Arabia in terms of normalising relations, either commercially, economically, or politically," Mevlut Cavusoglu told Turkish news broadcaster A Haber in a televised interview on Thursday.

Underlining that steps are being taken to revive ties between the two countries, he said: "I can say that concrete steps will be taken on this issue in the coming period."

Cavusoglu added that progress had been made in co-operation between the two countries' judicial institutions, despite a previous lack of constructiveness on the Saudi side.

What renewed ties could offer