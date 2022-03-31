TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye to take 'concrete steps' to normalise ties with Saudi Arabia
Relations between Ankara and Riyadh have seen a drop in recent years due to political tensions, but both countries are now seeking to revive trade ties to help strengthen their respective economies.
In July 2021, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, in “a fruitful meeting”. / Reuters
By Sara SLEIMAN
March 31, 2022

Important steps are ongoing to normalise relations with Saudi Arabia, Türkiye’s foreign minister has said.

"We didn't have a negative attitude towards Saudi Arabia in terms of normalising relations, either commercially, economically, or politically," Mevlut Cavusoglu told Turkish news broadcaster A Haber in a televised interview on Thursday.

Underlining that steps are being taken to revive ties between the two countries, he said: "I can say that concrete steps will be taken on this issue in the coming period."

Cavusoglu added that progress had been made in co-operation between the two countries' judicial institutions, despite a previous lack of constructiveness on the Saudi side.

READ MORE:A new dawn: Turkey and the Arab world choose cooperation over conflict

What renewed ties could offer

Trade ties between Ankara and Riyadh have seen drop in recent years due to political tensions, but both countries are now seeking to revive those ties to help strengthen their respective economies.

In July 2021, Mevlut Cavusoglu met his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, describing it as “a fruitful meeting”. In August, Ibrahim Kalin, the Turkish presidential spokesperson, announced some positive developments in relations.

By relaunching their relations, both the Saudis and the Turks could strengthen ties across the Middle East, bringing an end to the regional fatigue of the last decade.

It could also help both countries develop their connections in the sector of military technology.

Saudis are the world’s third biggest spender on military expenditures according to 2018 numbers and Türkiye has a growing and vibrant defence industry, producing its own indigenous drones among other things.

READ MORE: How Turkiye-Saudi ties can move forward

SOURCE:AA
