Türkiye has said that Ukraine and Russia could hold a high-level meeting in a week or two, as Ankara leads efforts to end the ongoing conflict through diplomacy.

"There could be a higher-level meeting, at least at the level of foreign ministers, within about a week or two weeks," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in a televised interview on Thursday.

"What matters is that the two sides come together and agree on a lasting ceasefire," he said.

"We would like to host a foreign ministers' meeting as an honest mediator."

Touching on Türkiye’s potential role as guarantor state for a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia, he said that taking up this role does not mean entering the conflict.

In a breakthrough, Russian and Ukrainian delegations met for peace talks in Istanbul on Tuesday as the Russian attack against Ukraine entered its second month with casualties piling up on both sides.

Ukraine wants to see countries, including Türkiye, as guarantors in a deal with Russia, a Ukrainian negotiator said after the talks.

The talks provided a spark of hope for an end to the conflict in Ukraine but there are few signs of attacks abating on the ground.

The Turkish foreign minister also praised Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich, who was present at the Istanbul talks, for his "useful role" in ending the conflict.