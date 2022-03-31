Two Palestinians have been killed and 15 injured, including three seriously, in an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

The two youths aged 17 and 23 were gunned down when Israeli forces raided the city, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Israeli forces disguised as Arabs raided the camp early morning and laid a siege to a house to arrest two Palestinians, Palestinian journalist Raed Abu Bakr said.

“Israeli soldiers, however, failed to arrest the suspects amid clashes with Palestinians,” he said.

The Israeli army said its forces carried out a military campaign in the Jenin refugee camp to arrest what it said "wanted" Palestinians.

A military statement said Israeli forces responded to Palestinian fire, adding that an Israeli soldier was injured and evacuated to a hospital for medical attention.

