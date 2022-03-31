As the United States prepares to accept up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees following Russia's assault, existing communities in cities such as Sacramento and Seattle are already mobilising to provide food, shelter and support to those fleeing the conflict.

The federal government hasn't said when the formal resettlement process will begin, but Ukrainian groups are already supporting people entering the country through other channels, including on visas that will eventually expire or by flying to Mexico and crossing over the border.

“No refugee is waiting for you to be ready for them," said Eduard Kislyanka, senior pastor at the House of Bread church near Sacramento, which has been sending teams of people to Poland and preparing dozens of its member families to house people arriving in California.

President Joe Biden said last week the US would admit up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees and provide $1 billion in humanitarian assistance to countries affected by the exodus.

The administration has yet to provide a timeline for refugee resettlement — often a lengthy process — or details on where refugees will be resettled.

Many who reach the United States will likely go to cities that already have strong Ukrainian communities.

READ MORE:‘A bit like Tinder’: volunteers match Ukrainian refugees with housing hosts

'Every door is open'

The Sacramento region is home to the highest concentration of Ukrainian immigrants in the country, with about 18,000 people, according to census data. The Seattle, Chicago and New York City areas are also hubs.