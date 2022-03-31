The first diplomat appointed by Afghanistan's Taliban government started work in Moscow last month, Russia's top diplomat has said.

Taliban's diplomat became an official representative after being accredited by Moscow, the RIA news agency said on Thursday, citing Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Lavrov was speaking in China where foreign ministers of many countries have gathered at a summit to discuss Afghanistan's humanitarian crisis.

That meeting was chaired by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and attended by Afghan acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, and diplomats from Pakistan, Iran, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Indonesia, and Qatar.

Moscow also considers it "unacceptable" for any US or NATO military presence in countries bordering Afghanistan, TASS news agency quoted Lavrov as saying.

Lavrov also said Moscow is concerned over the Daesh terror group's plans to destabilise Central Asia and spread instability to Russia.

'Extended Troika' meeting