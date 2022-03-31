President Joe Biden is preparing to order the release of up to 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation's strategic petroleum reserve, in a bid to control energy prices that have spiked as the US and allies have imposed steep sanctions on Russia over its assault of Ukraine.

The announcement could come as soon as Thursday, two people familiar with the decision said on Wednesday. They spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the decision.

The duration of the release hasn't been finalised but could last for several months, they said.

High oil prices have not coaxed more production, creating a challenge for Biden. The president has seen his popularity sink as inflation reached a 40-year high in February and the cost of petroleum and gasoline climbed after Russia entered Ukraine.

Oil at nearly $105 a barrel

Crude oil on Wednesday traded at nearly $105 a barrel, up from about $60 a year ago.