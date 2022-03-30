Germany triggered an emergency plan to manage gas supplies in Europe's largest economy, an unprecedented move that could see the government ration power if there is a disruption or halt in gas supplies from Russia.

The announcement - the clearest sign yet that the European Union is preparing for supply disruptions after imposing unprecedented sanctions following Russia's attacks on Ukraine - comes as Moscow plans to introduce a new mechanism switching payment for its gas to roubles.

That demand that has been rejected by the G7 nations, including Germany, and stoked fears of disruptions.

Under Germany's existing gas emergency plan, the early warning is the first of three stages and does not yet imply state intervention to ration gas.

But Economy Minister Robert Habeck urged consumers and companies to reduce consumption, saying that "every kilowatt hour counts".

Prepare for 'all scenarios'