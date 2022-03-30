Great hopes make great men, as the saying goes, and Fatih Sultan Mehmed was born to be one. And with the anniversary of his birth on March 30, Sultan Mehmed II was born exactly 519 years ago.

From a very young age, the first victory he won was against himself. He grew up to be a self-disciplined man with unique talents, military skills and intellectual capability.

From ending the Eastern Roman Empire’s superiority with the conquest of Istanbul to expanding the Ottoman control to over 2.2 million square kilometres, he left an indelible mark on history, and his legacy still lives on today.

Sultan Mehmed II earned the title of Mehmed the Conqueror after the conquest of Istanbul — a task none of his predecessors could achieve.

Born on March 30 1432, in Edirne, Sultan Mehmed II was taught by the best minds of his time. Whilst he read the Quran and achieved a deep knowledge of Islam, he was also trained in Western ideas and spoke several languages — Persian, Arabic, ancient Greek and Italian.

His father Sultan Murad II's reign was initially challenged by insurrection, but the ruler prevailed and played a crucial role in expanding the Ottoman Empire’s trade and building infrastructure in its cities.

Sultan Murad II sent Mehmed II to Amasya at the tender age of two. The city was administered by Murad II's brother Alaeddin Ali, the governor of Sanjak province.

Educating Mehmed II was not an easy task. He was as combative as he was intelligent. Yet, while he grew up to be a fierce military leader, who led the empire in many of its famous conquests, he also grew up to be an intellectual whose contributions to philosophy, art, and science were greatly valued.

In 1444, Sultan Murad II abdicated the throne following his eldest son’s demise and some political troubles. He made Mehmed II the new leader of the Ottoman Empire at the age of 12.

Two years later, amid increasing tensions in the European region and turmoil in some parts of the conquered territories, followed by the threat of Crusaders, some prominent political and military figures convinced Murad II to return to the throne.

Sultan Mehmed II left his throne voluntarily. With a feeling of disappointment, he moved to Manisa, a city in the Aegean region, where he got married. The migration helped him gain knowledge about a wide range of subjects. Two years later, in 1448, Mehmed II joined his father in the Battle of Kosovo, where he gained insight into military matters.

When Sultan Murad II passed away in 1451, Mehmed II succeeded his father as a far more experienced and qualified leader than he was during his first reign.

According to prominent Turkish historians, Sultan Mehmed II’s library was filled with books about geometry, religion, engineering, astronomy, arithmetic, archaeology, geography and philosophy.