Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's future looks increasingly in doubt, with a key coalition partner switching allegiance ahead of a parliamentary no-confidence vote that could be held as early as this weekend.

On paper, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and allies have 176 seats in the 342-member assembly, but the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) said on Wednesday its seven lawmakers would vote with the opposition, which has a combined 163 seats.

Senior MQM leader Faisal Subzwari tweeted that his party had finalised an agreement with the opposition, led by the Pakistan People Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N).

Debate on the no-confidence motion is due to start on Thursday, leaving Khan scrambling to keep his own PTI members on side — as well as a slew of minority parties.

More than a dozen PTI lawmakers have also indicated they will cross the floor, although party leaders are trying to get the courts to prevent them from voting.

In the past, Pakistan parties have resorted to physically preventing lawmakers from voting against key legislation by blocking access to the national assembly, leading to cat-and-mouse chases and even accusations of kidnapping.

READ MORE:No-trust motion against Pakistan PM Khan submitted to parliament

'Something unpredictable'

The PML-N and the PPP dominated national politics for decades until Khan forged a coalition against the usually feuding dynastic groups.