Nearly 90 million voters took part in the elections that came to a close this month in India’s Uttar Pradesh state, making them the world’s largest subnational elections. But as grand a democratic exercise as they were, their results are as deeply ominous.

The elections in Uttar Pradesh — a state so huge that it would be the world’s fifth-most populous country were it independent — are a leap forward in India’s march toward becoming an authoritarian, Hindu majoritarian state.

The Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which also rules at the centre and in 17 states, won its second consecutive Uttar Pradesh state elections, breaking a cycle of anti-incumbency that goes back decades.

The BJP’s victory is a vote of confidence not just in the party, but also in Yogi Adityanath, a Hindu militant monk who has served as the state’s chief minister for the past five years.

These elections enable Adityanath to stay on as chief minister and bolster his national star power. Many observers now view him as the most likely successor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this decade.

Under Modi, democracy, civil liberties, and secularism have all backslid, and this has been no surprise. Modi, after all, oversaw deadly anti-Muslim pogroms as chief minister of the state of Gujarat in 2002. Many voted for Modi precisely because they saw him as a muscular Hindu nationalist leader intent on dismantling the country’s secular system.

But as bad as Modi has been for Indian secularism and the rights of Christian and Muslim minorities, Adityanath is expected to be far worse; he represents an even more pernicious brand of the Hindu nationalist ideology in India known as Hindutva.

Before coming into office, Adityanath founded a violent, anti-Muslim vigilante group, the Hindu Yuva Vahini. Militants from the group have been involved in numerous incidents targeting Muslims, including arson, attempted rape, murder, and rioting.

Adityanath was once jailed for inciting anti-Muslim riots. He also called for a “religious war” and the abduction of Muslim women to avenge Hindu women marrying Muslim men. As chief minister, he has promoted a conspiracy theory that falsely claims that Muslim men woo Hindu women in order to trick them into converting to Islam.

Adityanath is also keen on erasing the Muslim cultural influence on India. He’s renamed numerous Indian cities that have had Muslim or Islamic names, giving them ones associated with the Hindu tradition. Adityanath has even claimed that the iconic Taj Mahal — the Islamic mausoleum that is India’s single-largest tourist attraction — “does not reflect Indian culture.”

The dangers of an Adityanath-led India also extend beyond the country’s borders. A religious militant, Adityanath speaks obsessively of epic medieval battles that he frames as between Hindus and Muslims.

A man like Adityanath leading India in the future puts the country's nuclear weapons at risk, especially at a time when New Delhi is loosening its nuclear doctrine and coming closer to abandoning its “no-first-use” nuke policy.