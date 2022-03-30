A senior US diplomat will meet this week in China to discuss issues in Afghanistan with his Chinese, Russian and Pakistani counterparts, the Chinese Foreign Ministry and the US State Department have said.

The United States understands that China has invited Taliban representatives to the talks in Tunxi, a State Department spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Tom West, the US special representative for Afghanistan, will attend the talks of the so-called Extended Troika: the three world powers plus Pakistan, the spokesperson added.

Chinese special envoy for Afghanistan Yue Xiaoyong will host the meeting, said Wang Wenbin, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

Taliban's decision condemned

The talks come against the backdrop of Russia's attack on Ukraine and Afghanistan suffering an economic and humanitarian crisis worsened by a financial aid cut off following the Taliban takeover as US-led troops departed in August.