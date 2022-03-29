The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen has announced that it will observe a unilateral ceasefire in the yearslong war, a move it said is aimed at facilitating political negotiations in the kingdom that Yemen's Houthi rebels are boycotting.

The coalition said it would cease hostilities in the brutal war starting at 6 am on Wednesday seeking to create a fertile environment for political talks and to jumpstart peacemaking efforts during the holy Muslim month of Ramadan.

"The coalition hereby announces the cessation of military operations in Yemen beginning at 0600 am (0300 GMT) Wednesday, March 30, 2022," it said in a statement carried by the Saudi state-run SPA news agency.

However, the announcement raised immediate doubts because no rebels are present at the Gulf Arab summit about the war in Riyadh. Other unilateral ceasefires announced by the coalition over the past two years have swiftly collapsed.

The Iran-backed Houthis are skipping the summit, called by the Saudi-based Gulf Cooperation Council because it's taking place in Saudi Arabia, their adversary in the conflict.

Within hours, a Houthi official Mohammed al Bukaiti rejected the coalition truce over the continuing closure of Sanaa’s airport and restrictions on the country’s ports by the Saudi-led coalition.

“If the blockade is not lifted, the declaration of the coalition of aggression to stop its military operations will be meaningless because the suffering of Yemenis as a result of the blockade is more severe than the war itself," he wrote on Twitter.

It wasn't immediately clear how the coalition would respond if the Houthis did not comply.

The United Nations, diplomats and others have been pushing for another potential ceasefire to mark the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, similar to efforts for a truce over the past years.

Ramadan is likely to start this weekend, depending on the sighting of the new crescent Moon.

READ MORE:Yemen crisis is worsening and the world must act now, say aid workers

Houthis seek 'neutral' venue