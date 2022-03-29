Türkiye continues to assume an active role in the resolution of global crises and ending regional conflicts, the country’s communications director has said.

Ankara "always seeks to provide a roadmap toward building a sustainable global system in the service of peace and stability," Fahrettin Altun said on Twitter, after the latest round of negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations wrapped up in Istanbul on Tuesday.

Noting that Türkiye is "a stabilising power in its region and around the world" under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Altun said: "In line with this vision, Türkiye is once again doing everything in its power to end the Russia-Ukraine war through effective diplomacy."

He reminded that Erdogan has been “conducting meetings directly with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin since the first day of the crisis” and the Turkish Foreign Ministry and diplomatic missions have been conducting mediation between the two sides.

"These efforts testify to the fact that Türkiye is a power that meets with both sides and brings the parties to the table," the communications director added.

On the latest round of talks that took place in Istanbul, he said: "The meetings between Ukrainian and Russian negotiation teams in Türkiye have given us and the whole world hope of a swift resolution of the crisis."

