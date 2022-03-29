Rebels in Democratic Republic of Congo's east have shot down a United Nations helicopter carrying eight peacekeepers and UN observers.

The helicopter shot on Monday was among two carrying out reconnaissance for the UN mission in Congo, according to a statement from Congo’s army on Tuesday.

The M23 rebel group attacked several villages including Tchanzu, Runyonyi, Ndiza and Tchengerero, according to the statement.

Those on the helicopter were assessing the movements of communities that had been attacked by a rebel group in order to coordinate humanitarian assistance.

The peacekeepers were killed in the crash, the Pakistani military’s media wing said.

"While undertaking a reconnaissance mission in Congo, 1 PUMA Helicopter crashed. Exact cause of crash is yet to be ascertained," the statement said.

It added that six Pakistani troops were among those killed.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his "deep sense of shock and grief," his office said, paying tribute to the global peace effort by the country’s armed forces