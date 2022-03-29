Afghanistan risks becoming a forgotten crisis unless the Taliban reopens schools for girls, head of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has warned.

Further delays in starting classes not only harms the girls' future, but risks Afghanistan being ignored, Achim Steiner said on Tuesday.

"For us and the United Nations, this is a critical moment in which the world needs to understand Afghanistan," he told reporters in Kabul at the end of a two-day visit.

"But the leadership of Afghanistan must also recognise that the world can very easily turn to other crises."

If there were any "technical constraints" in reopening the schools the UN will make it a "top priority" to resolve them, Steiner said.

"But if it were to signal a more fundamental reversal on this principle, it would indeed create I think a crisis in the way that both the international community and the country could relate to one another," he said.

READ MORE: 'Open the schools': Girl students protest in Afghanistan