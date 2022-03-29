Przemysł and Hrebenne, Poland – At the Hrebenne border crossing between Ukraine and Poland, dozens of people walk through the pedestrian path late on a busy and chilly afternoon in late March. Volunteers offer hot food, and children rummage through cardboard boxes containing brand new toys donated by individuals and organisations all over the world.

Most of the refugees are women and children, and many are seen hugging a friend or relative who was waiting for them.

45-year-old Yulia and her son Aliev have just arrived after a long journey all the way from Kharkiv. Holding two dogs, one in each arm, Yulia drags a suitcase towards a bench where they can rest for a bit.

“We don’t know where we are going,” Yulia says, “do you know where I can get a sim card?”

There is indeed a stall where refugees can get free sim cards. She is soon approached by volunteers who try to find out more about her situation.

“It may look like it’s organised, but in fact it is chaos,” said sister Elzbieta, coming to the end of a 12-hour shift with Caritas, which has a strong presence at train stations and on the Polish border.

“Various organisations provide transport for people, including the police, [our] and other organisations. Some have arranged private transportation, but many people have no one waiting for them and nowhere to go,” she adds, “the hardest thing is finding accommodation.”

‘False promises’

The Polish authorities turned a former supermarket in the southern border town of Przemysl, Poland, into a refugee centre. Most people do not stay there more than a couple of days before moving elsewhere in Poland or to other European countries.

Just by the centre's entrance, anyone can register to offer a ride to refugees: a QR code redirects to an application page where the driver has to submit personal details, including passport number, details of the ride, and whether the driver also plans to offer accommodation. Organisations, religious groups and individuals are offering to take refugees to their new lives.