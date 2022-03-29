Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said “a just peace will have no losers," as peace talks between Russia and Ukraine kicked off in Istanbul.

"As members of the delegations you have taken on a historic responsibility. The whole world is awaiting good news from you," Erdogan told Russian and Ukrainian delegations in the Turkish metropolis on Tuesday.

"We believe that a just peace will have no losers, and a prolonged conflict is not in anyone’s interest,” he added, calling for a cease-fire.

In line with his predictions, the first leg of the two-day Istanbul talks between Ukraine and Russia made significant progress towards a peace deal.