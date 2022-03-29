As it rushes to help Ukrainian refugees, the West must not divert aid from poor countries also suffering from the fallout of the conflict, the head of a major refugee aid organisation has appealed.

"Some of the donors are diverting funding from the very poor countries to Europe," Jan Egeland, secretary general of the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), said on Tuesday.

"There's no doubt that a war in Europe is horrifically negative news for the poorest people of the Sahel", he added.

He also warned that the wheat that they got from Russia and Ukraine may not now come.

"Prices are going through the roof. Fuel is much more expensive. Our operations are much more expensive".

Observers fear that a lack of grain could trigger food riots in the Middle East and North Africa.

According to the UN, grain prices have already exceeded the levels seen at the start of the Arab Spring and food riots of 2007-2008.

READ MORE:Amnesty slams 'war crimes' in Ukraine, accuses UNSC of 'shameful inaction'

'Horrifically negative news'

"In my 40 years as a humanitarian worker, I have never, ever seen three million people displaced by war and conflict every week for a month", Egeland said.

Since the start of the Russian attacks against Ukraine on February 24, more than 10 million people, or more than a quarter of the population, have fled their homes.

The European response to Ukraine's needs has been "very good so far", Egeland said.

"The Ukraine appeal was (for) $1.7 billion and it came immediately as a humanitarian appeal for funding. It was fully funded within days", he noted.